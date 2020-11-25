Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.43.

NYSE:DDS opened at $47.42 on Friday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

