DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DocuSign by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 697,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,091,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.37. 24,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,563. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of -192.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.27. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.74.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

