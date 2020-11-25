Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $113.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

