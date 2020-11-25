Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.13.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

