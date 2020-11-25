Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

D stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. 30,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

