Dover Co. (DOV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 14th

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Dover has raised its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Dover has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

DOV opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $127.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

