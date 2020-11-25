Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.18. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.