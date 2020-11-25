Eargo, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EAR) Quiet Period Set To End on November 25th

Eargo’s (NASDAQ:EAR) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Eargo had issued 7,851,852 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $141,333,336 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

EAR stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. Eargo has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

