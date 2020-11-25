Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.