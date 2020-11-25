Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%.

Shares of EV opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

