Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%.
Shares of EV opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $4.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.
About Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.
