Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,554,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $203,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.48. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,779,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

