Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,715 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.58. 8,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

