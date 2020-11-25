Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.18 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 43.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $21.33 million and approximately $20.18 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 85.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00458058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000345 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 220,866,000 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

