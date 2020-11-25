Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $80.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

