Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 280,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.52.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit