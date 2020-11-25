Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 280,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Enel has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

