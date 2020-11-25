Energo Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Energo has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Energo has a total market capitalization of $97,042.86 and $506.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Coinnest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00079611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00343737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.21 or 0.03113397 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Energo (TSL) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

