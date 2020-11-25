EveryCoin (EVY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $354,919.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $354,919.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00172504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.01065693 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00224235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00111881 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00175967 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

