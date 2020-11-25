EveryCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $354,919.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. EveryCoin has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $354,919.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00172504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.68 or 0.01065693 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00224235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00111881 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00175967 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

