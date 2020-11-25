FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

FDS stock opened at $319.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.62.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $1,903,737.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,089,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

