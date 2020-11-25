Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.01

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 2093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

FANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Fanhua alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.19 million, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $124.78 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fanhua by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fanhua by 17.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,956,000 after buying an additional 216,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Fanhua by 64.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 163,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fanhua by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fanhua by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,676,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,559,000 after buying an additional 173,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.