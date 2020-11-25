Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $1,050,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Also, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 129,193 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $11,784,985.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 696,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,541,297.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,412,946 shares of company stock valued at $123,333,258. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.