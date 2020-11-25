FCA Corp TX Purchases New Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,504 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.26. 3,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,230 shares of company stock valued at $184,624. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

