Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,192 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of DocuSign worth $77,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,428,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.74.

DOCU stock opened at $217.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.21 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.27.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

