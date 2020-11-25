Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 2,782 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.29% of ANSYS worth $80,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after acquiring an additional 355,345 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 141,108 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1,641.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after buying an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,931,000 after buying an additional 118,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $320.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $357.92. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.