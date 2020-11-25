FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,488,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,433,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after purchasing an additional 193,664 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.11. The stock had a trading volume of 15,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.09. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

