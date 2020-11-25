FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.82 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 56,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,702. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

