FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.88 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $504,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.06. 151,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,541,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.28. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $374.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

