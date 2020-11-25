FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $823,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Biogen were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 236.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $241.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Biogen to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.90.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

