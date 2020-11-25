FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,977 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.55.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.46. 19,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

