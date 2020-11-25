FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $736.70. 3,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,583. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $703.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $645.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

