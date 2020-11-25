FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,650. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

