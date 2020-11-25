FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 10,539 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,539 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 258,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.2% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 577.9% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 35,251 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 570,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,936,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

