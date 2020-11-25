FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 10,739 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 46.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal bought 435 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $524.77. The stock had a trading volume of 98,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,179. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $320.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.52 and its 200-day moving average is $452.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

