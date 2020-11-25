FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,323 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Accenture by 111.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock worth $137,614,464. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $249.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,336. The company has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

