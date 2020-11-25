FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,367 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 92,137 shares of company stock worth $17,771,179. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.36. The company had a trading volume of 182,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,604. The firm has a market cap of $241.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

