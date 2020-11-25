FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 244 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,471,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.65. 10,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.86. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

