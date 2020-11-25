FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 339 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after acquiring an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 763.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after acquiring an additional 512,303 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

