FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 965 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.12. 44,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,135. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

