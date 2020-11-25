First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FBP. ValuEngine lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

FBP opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.36.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

