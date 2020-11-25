First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32.

