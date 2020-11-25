Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Boosted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,496 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.29% of Fiserv worth $201,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.03. The stock had a trading volume of 39,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

