FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.43

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2020

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 3336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSKR. BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit