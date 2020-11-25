FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.43

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 3336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSKR. BidaskClub cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

