FTX Token Reaches Market Cap of $405.95 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $405.95 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FTX Token has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.30 or 0.00022513 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00079700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00346864 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.20 or 0.03124664 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.