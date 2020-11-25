GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) to Issue None Dividend of $0.90 on December 15th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

GAMCO Investors has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GBL opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

