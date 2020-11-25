Gazit Globe’s (GZTGF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GZTGF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gazit Globe has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.
About Gazit Globe
