Gazit Globe’s (GZTGF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GZTGF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gazit Globe has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.