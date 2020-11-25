General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

GFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised General Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Finance presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. General Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $246.23 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in General Finance by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in General Finance during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in General Finance by 42.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Finance by 41.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Finance by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

