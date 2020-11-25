General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,948. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

