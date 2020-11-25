Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Shares of Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.54. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 5,100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45.

About Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Comments


