Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.54. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.88.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.
Further Reading: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.