Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.54. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Golden Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

