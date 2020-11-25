Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.48

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.54. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $72.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.